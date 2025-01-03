Fantasy Hockey
Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson News: Nets goal vs. Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 10:55am

Benson scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Benson found the twine for the third time over his last five games, and the 19-year-old prospect continues to show glimpses of what he can accomplish despite multiple extended goal droughts this season. If he can remove the streakiness from his game, he could take his game to the next level. Benson has notched seven points (four goals, three assists) in 15 games since the beginning of December.

