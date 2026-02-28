Zach Benson News: Off injured reserve
Benson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
The Sabres returned Anton Wahlberg to AHL Rochester in a corresponding move. Benson has seven goals, 26 points, 20 PIM, 75 shots, 21 hits and 15 blocks in 42 appearances in 2025-26. He missed four straight games due to the injury, and an illness delayed his return to practice. However, he will return to the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday.
