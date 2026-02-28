Zach Benson headshot

Zach Benson News: Off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 2:16pm

Benson (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

The Sabres returned Anton Wahlberg to AHL Rochester in a corresponding move. Benson has seven goals, 26 points, 20 PIM, 75 shots, 21 hits and 15 blocks in 42 appearances in 2025-26. He missed four straight games due to the injury, and an illness delayed his return to practice. However, he will return to the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
