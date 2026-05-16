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Zach Benson News: One of each in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Benson scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, added 10 PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Benson has earned three goals and three assists over six games in the second round. He's also been right in the mix when things get nasty in the playoffs -- he's earned five misconduct penalties this postseason. The 21-year-old winger is up to five goals, four assists, 24 shots on net, 16 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-7 rating over 12 playoff contests while often playing in a top-six role.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
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