Zach Benson News: One step forward, one step back

Benson put up two assists in a 6-5 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The slender winger hasn't take a step forward this season, but he hasn't exactly taken a step backward, either. Benson has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) and 82 shots in 55 games after putting up 11 goals, 19 assists and 98 shots in 71 games in 2023-24. Sometimes, the sophomore slump is real. We all need to remember that while he has 126 NHL games on his resume, but he's still just 19 years of age. Benson will be fine, as long as the Sabres continue to allow his game to appropriately marinate.