Zach Benson News: Picks up helper in loss

Benson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Benson had been limited to one goal over his last eight games. He set up a Rasmus Dahlin tally late in the first period of Saturday's contest. Benson is up to 18 points, 71 shots on net, 21 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 48 appearances. It's a fairly similar pace to what he had in his rookie year -- 11 goals and 19 helpers over 71 contests, so it's unclear if Benson will take much of a step forward after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.