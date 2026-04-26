Zach Benson News: Pots goal in Game 4 win

Benson scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.

Benson had the third goal in a span of 4:58 early in the third period as the Sabres established a quick lead. This was his first career playoff point. He's added eight shots on net, six hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over four outings in this first-round series against the Bruins. The 20-year-old could get more minutes if Jason Zucker (undisclosed) misses Tuesday's Game 5 after leaving Sunday's contest early.