Zach Benson News: Pots goal in Game 4 win
Benson scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Bruins in Game 4.
Benson had the third goal in a span of 4:58 early in the third period as the Sabres established a quick lead. This was his first career playoff point. He's added eight shots on net, six hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating over four outings in this first-round series against the Bruins. The 20-year-old could get more minutes if Jason Zucker (undisclosed) misses Tuesday's Game 5 after leaving Sunday's contest early.
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