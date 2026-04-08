Zach Benson News: Pots pair in win
Benson scored twice on three shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Benson put the Sabres ahead 2-0 in the first period, but that lead didn't last. He ended up adding the empty-netter in the third to cap the Sabres' rally in the final frame. Benson had gone six games without a goal prior to Wednesday, adding just two assists in that span. He's now at 12 goals, 39 points, 108 shots on net, 39 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-21 rating across 62 appearances this season.
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