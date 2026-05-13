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Zach Benson News: Pots PP winner on birthday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Benson scored the game-winning goal on the power play Tuesday in the Sabres' 3-2 victory over the Canadiens in Game 4 of their second-round series.

The young winger celebrated his 21st birthday in style, getting the puck in front of Jakub Dobes early in the third period and slipping a backhander past the Montreal netminder to break a 2-2 tie. Benson has gotten onto the scoresheet in four of the Sabres' last five games, and through 10 playoff contests this year he's collected four goals and seven points. He'll look to stay hot as the series shifts back to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
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