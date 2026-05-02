Zach Benson News: Scores, assists in Game 6
Benson scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6 of the first-round series.
Benson didn't have a point in three contests to begin the 2026 postseason, but he has turned things around with two goals and one assist in his last three appearances. The 20-year-old had a career year offensively in the 2025-26 regular season, collecting 13 goals and 43 points in 65 outings. Benson has proven to be a capable depth scorer for the Sabres, and that should continue during the team's playoff run.
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