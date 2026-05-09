Zach Benson News: Scores lone goal in loss
Benson scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.
Benson is rolling now with three goals and three assists over his last five outings, which is all of his scoring in the playoffs. The 20-year-old winger has made himself a key part of the Sabres' middle six and is also a regular on the power play. He's added some grit to his offense in the postseason, racking up 30 PIM, 13 hits, 13 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over eight playoff games.
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