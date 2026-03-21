Zach Benson News: Two points in Saturday's win

Benson produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Both points came in the third period as the Sabres broke open a 1-1 tie. It was Benson's first multi-point performance since Jan. 10, and his first goal since returning from an upper-body injury after the Olympic break. On the season, he's delivered eight goals and 32 points -- a new career high -- in 53 contests.