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Zach Benson News: Two points in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Benson produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Both points came in the third period as the Sabres broke open a 1-1 tie. It was Benson's first multi-point performance since Jan. 10, and his first goal since returning from an upper-body injury after the Olympic break. On the season, he's delivered eight goals and 32 points -- a new career high -- in 53 contests.

Zach Benson
Buffalo Sabres
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