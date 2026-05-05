Zach Bogosian Injury: Absent for Tuesday's game
Bogosian (lower body) won't suit up Tuesday versus the Avalanche in Game 2.
Bogosian was hampered by a lower-body injury at the end of the regular season, but this is the first playoff contest he'll miss. He has contributed two shots on goal, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over seven postseason games. Jeff Petry is slated to take Bogosian's usual spot on the third pairing. Bogosian will be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3 on Saturday.
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