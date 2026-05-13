Zach Bogosian headshot

Zach Bogosian Injury: Battling lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Bogosian won't play Wednesday in Game 5 versus the Avalanche due to a lower-body injury.

Bogosian has been battling a lower-body issue since late in the regular season, and it's flared up enough to keep him out of an elimination game. Jeff Petry will replace him in the lineup Wednesday. Bogosian should be considered questionable to play if the Wild force Game 6, which would be played Friday.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
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