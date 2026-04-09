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Zach Bogosian Injury: Not traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bogosian (lower body) will miss Thursday's game in Dallas and isn't traveling with the Wild.

Bogosian will probably also be absent from Saturday's tilt in Nashville and Monday's clash in St. Louis. The Wild will return home for their regular-season finale Tuesday versus Anaheim, which might be an opportunity for Bogosian to get into a game before the playoffs. The 35-year-old defenseman has two goals, six points, 18 PIM, 47 hits and 37 blocks in 41 outings in 2025-26.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
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