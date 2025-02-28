Zach Bogosian Injury: Out Friday due to lower-body injury

Bogosian (lower body) won't play Friday versus the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian played 14:25 in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Utah, so apparently the injury issue is something that popped up after the contest. The 34-year-old will miss at least one game. Declan Chisholm and Jon Merrill will play on the third pairing Saturday, while Bogosian can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bruins.