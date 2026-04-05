Zach Bogosian headshot

Zach Bogosian Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bogosian (lower body) won't play Sunday against the Red Wings, the team announced.

He is officially day-to-day with the injury sustained Saturday against the Senators. The 35-year-old has two goals and four assists in 41 games on the season. In his absence, Jeff Petry will draw into the lineup in his place and will play on the third pair with Jake Middleton. Bogosian's next chance for a return will be Tuesday against the Kraken.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
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