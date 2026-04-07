Zach Bogosian Injury: Sidelined for Tuesday's game
Bogosian (lower body) will not suit up at home versus Seattle on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Jeff Petry will remain in the lineup Tuesday as a result of Bogosian's absence. The 35-year-old Bogosian's next chance to play will be in a likely preview of a first-round playoff series against the Stars on Thursday.
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