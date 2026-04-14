Zach Bogosian Injury: Still out after road trip
Bogosian (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.
Bogosian will miss his sixth straight game to end the regular season. Unlike many of the Wild's other absences, Bogosian is still battling an injury. Even when healthy, it's unclear if he'll unseat Jeff Petry for a third-pairing job in the playoffs.
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