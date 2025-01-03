Zach Bogosian News: Contributes assist Thursday

Bogosian notched an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Bogosian is likely to see a larger role for as long as Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is out. That manifested in a helper for Bogosian in Thursday's contest, snapping his eight-game point drought. Even with more minutes, the 34-year-old blueliner has limited upside for fantasy. He's at seven points, 45 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 40 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 39 outings this season.