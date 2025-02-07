Zach Bogosian News: Draws helper Thursday

Bogosian earned an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Bogosian has just two helpers over his last 11 games. The 34-year-old filled a larger role while the Wild were dealing with numerous injuries on defense, but the team is at full health on the blue line again, leaving Bogosian to play on the third pairing. The veteran has 12 points, 58 shots on net, 59 hits, 61 blocked shots, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 55 appearances this season.