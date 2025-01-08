Zach Bogosian News: Finds twine Tuesday
Bogosian scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Wild.
Bogosian found the back of the net just 1:23 into the game to give the Wild an early lead, although the team would need a third-period comeback to secure the win. This was Bogosian's third goal of the season, but he hasn't been much of a productive presence on offense from his defensive role. He has only three goals and eight points in 41 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now