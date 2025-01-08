Zach Bogosian News: Finds twine Tuesday

Bogosian scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Wild.

Bogosian found the back of the net just 1:23 into the game to give the Wild an early lead, although the team would need a third-period comeback to secure the win. This was Bogosian's third goal of the season, but he hasn't been much of a productive presence on offense from his defensive role. He has only three goals and eight points in 41 contests.