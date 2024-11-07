Zach Bogosian News: Goals in consecutive games

Bogosian scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bogosian opened the scoring at 2:22 of the first period. It was his second straight game with a goal, which is a rarity for the bottom-four defenseman. He's already up to four points with 19 shots on net, 14 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 13 contests this season. He's exceeded 10 points in just one of the last five campaigns, so don't expect this burst of offense to last.