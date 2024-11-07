Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Bogosian headshot

Zach Bogosian News: Goals in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Bogosian scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bogosian opened the scoring at 2:22 of the first period. It was his second straight game with a goal, which is a rarity for the bottom-four defenseman. He's already up to four points with 19 shots on net, 14 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 13 contests this season. He's exceeded 10 points in just one of the last five campaigns, so don't expect this burst of offense to last.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now