Zach Bogosian News: Misses Wednesday's practice

Bogosian missed Wednesday's practice for personal reasons, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian might still be an option Thursday versus Montreal, but that remains to be seen. He has two goals, four points, 14 hits and 16 blocks in 15 appearances in 2024-25. If Bogosian can't play Thursday, then Daemon Hunt or Declan Chisholm would draw into the lineup. There's a scenario where both Hunt and Chisholm play because Jonas Brodin (undisclosed) is also questionable for the upcoming tilt.