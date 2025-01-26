Zach Bogosian News: Picks up assist Sunday

Bogosian logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bogosian ended a five-game point drought with the helper. He has five points over 12 outings in January, but his role has shrunk following the returns of Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon from their respective injuries that kept them out of action earlier in the month. Bogosian is at 11 points, 53 shots on net, 54 hits, 55 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 50 appearances. He should still be a consistent third-pairing blueliner, though that's a role that's unlikely to make him attractive to fantasy managers.