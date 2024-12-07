Zach Bogosian News: Provides rare helper

Bogosian notched an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Bogosian ended a 13-game point drought with his helper on a Yakov Trenin tally late in the third period. During that span, Bogosian racked up 13 PIM, 12 blocked shots and 10 hits while seeing third-pairing minutes. He's at five points, 31 shots on net, 25 hits, 31 blocks and a plus-5 rating over 27 appearances this season.