Zach Bogosian News: Rare goal in win

Bogosian scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Bogosian's second goal of the season came at 8:07 of the second period, the middle tally of a three-goal burst in 3:07 for the Wild. The 35-year-old defenseman is filling a third-pairing role currently, and he may rotate out of the lineup occasionally if the Wild want to get a look at trade acquisition Jeff Petry. Bogosian is up to two goals, six points, 23 shots on net, 26 hits, 27 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 30 appearances this season, so he's not much of a factor for fantasy managers.