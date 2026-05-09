Zach Bogosian headshot

Zach Bogosian News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Bogosian (lower body) will play in Game 3 against Colorado on Saturday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

After missing Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2, Bogosian will replace Jeff Petry in Saturday's lineup. The 35-year-old Bogosian hasn't earned a point in seven outings this postseason, but he has posted two shots on goal, eight blocked shots and eight hits.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
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