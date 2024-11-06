Zach Bogosian News: Scores in loss to LA

Bogosian scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Bogosian found the back of the net for the first time this season, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect consistent production from the veteran defender. This was just his third point of the season, and he doesn't add much in fantasy outside of physicality in some formats. He has 13 hits and 14 blocked shots in his 12 appearances to go along with three points.