Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Bogosian headshot

Zach Bogosian News: Sends helper in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Bogosian logged an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Bogosian has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. The 34-year-old continues to rise to the occasion as the Wild deal with a brutal sequence of injuries on the blue line. Overall, Bogosian has 10 points, 51 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 49 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 44 appearances. Offense isn't usually a priority for Bogosian, and he'll likely return to fantasy obscurity once one of Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body) or Jared Spurgeon (lower body) can return.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now