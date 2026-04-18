Zach Bogosian headshot

Zach Bogosian News: Slated to play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Bogosian (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup against Dallas on Saturday in Game 1, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Bogosian sat out the final six games of the regular season due to an injury. However, he should return to the lineup in Minnesota's playoff opener. During the 2025-26 regular season, he provided two goals, six points, 30 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and 47 hits in 41 appearances.

Zach Bogosian
Minnesota Wild
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