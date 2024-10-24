Zach Bogosian News: Slings assist in win

Bogosian notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Bogosian is far from a reliable scorer in fantasy -- his helper Thursday was his first point in seven contests this season. The 34-year-old defenseman is steady enough to maintain a second-pairing role, but that's mostly through his work in his own zone. He's picked up 10 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating so far. Bogosian can be skipped over in fantasy since he hasn't had a 20-point campaign since 2015-16.