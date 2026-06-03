Zach Dean News: Staying in St. Louis organization
Dean signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.
Dean was limited to 14 points in 36 regular-season outings with AHL Springfield in 2025-26 after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He will get a chance to play a full minor-league campaign after the expiration of his entry-level contract. His last NHL experience came in 2023-24 when he logged nine contests with the Blues.
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