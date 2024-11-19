Zach Hyman Injury: Does not play in third period

Hyman (undisclosed) did not play in the third period of a 5-2 win over Ottawa.

An awkward hit near the blue line caused Hyman to wince and move somewhat gingerly. It was almost as though he torqued something in his torso. We'll find out Wednesday or the next day. Vasily Podkolzin had already replaced Hyman on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and that will continue if Hyman can't go.