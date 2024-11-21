Zach Hyman Injury: Likely out 4-7 days

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday that he expects Hyman (undisclosed) to miss 4-7 days, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Hyman had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild, and he'll presumably miss Saturday's matchup against the Rangers as well. However, the Oilers have a sizable layoff before facing Utah on Nov. 29, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hyman back on the ice late next week.