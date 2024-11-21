Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman Injury: Likely out 4-7 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday that he expects Hyman (undisclosed) to miss 4-7 days, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Hyman had already been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wild, and he'll presumably miss Saturday's matchup against the Rangers as well. However, the Oilers have a sizable layoff before facing Utah on Nov. 29, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hyman back on the ice late next week.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now