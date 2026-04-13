Zach Hyman Injury: Out Monday, doubtful for Thursday
Hyman (undisclosed) isn't expected to play before the end of the regular season, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports Monday.
Hyman will miss his fifth straight game against Colorado on Monday, and he is doubtful to play against Vancouver in Thursday's regular-season finale. He has been recovering from a nagging injury, but he still could be ready for the start of the playoffs.
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