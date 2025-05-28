Zach Hyman Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Hyman (upper body) will not be in action versus the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Hyman's availability for the rest of the Western Conference Finals is certainly in doubt after he suffered an upper-body injury in Game 4 on Tuesday. Without Hyman in the lineup, the Oilers may have to turn to Jeff Skinner for the first time since the opening game of the playoffs -- especially if Connor Brown (undisclosed) remains sidelined as well.