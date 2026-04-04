Zach Hyman Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Hyman (undisclosed) won't play against Vegas on Saturday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.
After being a game-time decision against Chicago on Thursday, Hyman played and logged 16:40 of ice time. However, he didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will get some time off to manage his injury. Hyman has generated 31 goals, 51 points, 158 shots on net and 53 hits across 57 appearances this season.
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