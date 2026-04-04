Zach Hyman Injury: Will miss road trip

Hyman (undisclosed) won't play on the Oilers' upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Tuesday versus the Mammoth, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Hyman could return April 13 versus the Avalanche. He's been battling a nagging injury late in the campaign, and the Oilers are opting to rest him despite not having a playoff spot secured yet. At this point, it doesn't appear the 33-year-old will miss the start of the postseason, but he won't be any help to fantasy managers in their playoff matchups.