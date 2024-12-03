Zach Hyman Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Hyman (undisclosed) will not be an option for Tuesday's divisional showdown against the Golden Knights, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Hyman will his fifth consecutive contest due to the injury. The right-shot winger was reported as being 5-8 days away from a return to the lineup on Nov. 25, so he could be an option for Thursday's game against Columbus if his timeline hasn't changed. Kasperi Kapanen will likely continue to fill a top-six role in place of Hyman.