Zach Hyman Injury: Won't play versus Wild

Hyman (undisclosed) will be out of action against Minnesota on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Hyman will miss out Thursday while mired in a six-game goal drought during which he put 15 shots on net. After putting up 77 points in 80 regular-season games last year, Hyman is struggling to produce at that level in 2024-25 and is currently on pace to barely break the 30-point threshold. An extended injury absence certainly won't improve his chances of stringing together points.