Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman Injury: Won't play versus Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Hyman (undisclosed) will be out of action against Minnesota on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Hyman will miss out Thursday while mired in a six-game goal drought during which he put 15 shots on net. After putting up 77 points in 80 regular-season games last year, Hyman is struggling to produce at that level in 2024-25 and is currently on pace to barely break the 30-point threshold. An extended injury absence certainly won't improve his chances of stringing together points.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
