Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Adds power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Hyman logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Hyman has five points over his last three games, but this was his first power-play point since Feb. 5 versus the Blackhawks. The 32-year-old winger will be asked to handle more responsibilities on offense while Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) are out of the lineup. Hyman's game isn't solely dependent on linemates -- he gets to the front of the net and cleans up scraps, so he just needs to play alongside a shoot-first player. For the season, he has 42 points (12 on the power play), 186 shots on net, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 64 appearances.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now