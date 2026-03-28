Zach Hyman News: Among NHL's most productive snipers
Hyman had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
Hyman's point streak sits at three games and four points (two goals, two assists). He has 31 goals in 55 games this season. Hyman is tied with Wyatt Johnston (Dallas) with the fifth-best goals-per-game average (0.56). Teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are fourth and ninth on that list, respectively.
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