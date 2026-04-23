Zach Hyman News: Buries goal Wednesday

Hyman scored a goal on six shots, added five hits and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks in Game 2.

Hyman was held off the scoresheet in the series opener but found a goal in the second period of this contest. He's added 13 hits and seven shots on net while occupying a top-line spot with power-play time. Hyman is in the playoffs for the 10th year in a row -- over the previous nine postseason runs, he's earned 40 goals and 33 assists across 100 outings. The 33-year-old winger will continue to be a key part of the Oilers' top six and power play, which puts him in position to generate plenty of offense.