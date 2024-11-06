Zach Hyman News: Cashes in on fortunate bounce

Hyman scored a goal and added seven hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hyman was able to read a bounce off the end boards and cash in for the Oilers' second tally. He's picked up four points over the last four games, with all three of his goals this season coming in that span. The winger is at five points, 36 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. His early misfortune is starting to turn around, so Hyman should be capable of steady offense in a top-six role, especially once the Oilers solve their power-play problems.