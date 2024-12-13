Zach Hyman News: Extends solid run

Hyman netted a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Hyman missed five games between Nov. 21 and Dec. 3 due to an undisclosed injury, but the winger has been excellent since returning to the ice against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 5. The 32-year-old has four goals over four appearances since returning to game action, and two of those goals have come with the man advantage. He's up to seven goals and 12 points across 24 appearances this season.