Zach Hyman News: Extends solid run of play

Hyman netted a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Hyman missed five games between Nov. 21 and Dec. 3 due to an undisclosed injury, but the right winger has been excellent since returning to the ice in the 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Dec. 5. The 32-year-old has four goals in four appearances since returning from the injury, and two of those goals have come with the man advantage. He's up to seven goals and 12 points in 24 appearances this season.