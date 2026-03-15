Zach Hyman News: Fills empty cage
Hyman scored an empty-net goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Predators.
Hyman's pace has dropped a bit lately with just two points over his last five games. He had seven points in the five contests before that. The 33-year-old winger is up to 28 tallies, 45 points, 147 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-10 rating over 49 appearances, surpassing his scoring totals of 27 goals and 44 points in 73 regular-season outings a year ago.
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