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Zach Hyman News: Garners helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hyman logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Hyman missed the previous five games, but he was able to return from an undisclosed injury prior to the playoffs. The winger saw 18:11 of ice time, so he looks good to go in his usual top-six role. He was productive in limited time this regular season with 31 goals, 52 points, 159 shots on net and 56 hits over 58 outings.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
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