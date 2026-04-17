Zach Hyman News: Garners helper in return
Hyman logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
Hyman missed the previous five games, but he was able to return from an undisclosed injury prior to the playoffs. The winger saw 18:11 of ice time, so he looks good to go in his usual top-six role. He was productive in limited time this regular season with 31 goals, 52 points, 159 shots on net and 56 hits over 58 outings.
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