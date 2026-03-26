Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Hits 30-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Hyman scored a goal on two shots, added four PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

With the tally, Hyman returned to the 30-goal mark for the third time in four seasons. The 33-year-old winger has earned three goals and an assist over his last six contests. For the season, he's up to 48 points, 154 shots on net, 49 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 54 appearances.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
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