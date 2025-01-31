Zach Hyman News: Nabs helper Thursday

Hyman provided an assist, seven shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Hyman continues to bounce between the first and third lines, though his ice time has remained fairly steady regardless of his role. It still adds some volatility to his offense -- he hasn't had a point streak longer than three games in January. The 32-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 13 helpers, 134 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-14 rating over 46 appearances this season.